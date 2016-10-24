Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 24 Oct.24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,387 349-422 345-413 Wheat Tukda 00,922 352-452 348-449 Jowar White 098 240-410 270-410 Bajra 0,040 240-285 230-325 PULSES Gram 00,450 1,950-2,270 1,850-2,280 Udid 2,550 1,135-1,355 1,120-1,375 Moong 0,260 0,800-1,111 0,829-1,060 Tuar 0,043 0,900-1,150 1,100-1,150 Maize 020 280-355 255-360 Vaal Dsshi 055 0,950-1,275 0,950-1,405 Choli 0,270 0,900-1,740 0,950-1,938 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,800-10,850 10,800-10,850 Gram dal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800 Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,400-06,500 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100