Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 24
Oct.24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,387 349-422 345-413
Wheat Tukda 00,922 352-452 348-449
Jowar White 098 240-410 270-410
Bajra 0,040 240-285 230-325
PULSES
Gram 00,450 1,950-2,270 1,850-2,280
Udid 2,550 1,135-1,355 1,120-1,375
Moong 0,260 0,800-1,111 0,829-1,060
Tuar 0,043 0,900-1,150 1,100-1,150
Maize 020 280-355 255-360
Vaal Dsshi 055 0,950-1,275 0,950-1,405
Choli 0,270 0,900-1,740 0,950-1,938
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 10,800-10,850 10,800-10,850
Gram dal 13,400-13,500 13,400-13,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 8,750-8,800 8,750-8,800
Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,400-06,500
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300
07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100