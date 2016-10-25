Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 25 Oct.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Rice prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,467 350-420 349-422 Wheat Tukda 00,871 352-451 352-452 Jowar White 085 243-400 240-410 Bajra 0,035 245-290 240-285 PULSES Gram 00,220 1,725-2,250 1,950-2,270 Udid 1,400 1,140-1,399 1,135-1,355 Moong 0,230 0,800-1,080 0,800-1,111 Tuar 0,006 1,070-1,075 0,900-1,150 Maize 022 275-360 280-355 Vaal Dsshi 050 0,900-1,350 0,950-1,275 Choli 0,268 0,875-1,735 0,900-1,740 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,200-10,250 10,800-10,850 Gram dal 12,700-12,800 13,400-13,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,550-8,600 8,750-8,800 Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100