Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 26
Oct.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,338 359-441 350-420
Wheat Tukda 00,730 361-466 352-451
Jowar White 085 242-400 243-400
Bajra 0,040 250-292 245-290
PULSES
Gram 00,200 1,750-2,200 1,725-2,250
Udid 1,200 1,110-1,370 1,140-1,399
Moong 0,210 0,725-1,051 0,800-1,080
Tuar 0,012 1,000-1,050 1,070-1,075
Maize 018 267-363 275-360
Vaal Dsshi 025 0,925-1,345 0,900-1,350
Choli 0,245 0,880-1,725 0,875-1,735
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,800-1,810
Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 10,000-10,050 10,200-10,250
Gram dal 12,400-12,500 12,700-12,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600
Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300
Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100