Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 26 Oct.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,338 359-441 350-420 Wheat Tukda 00,730 361-466 352-451 Jowar White 085 242-400 243-400 Bajra 0,040 250-292 245-290 PULSES Gram 00,200 1,750-2,200 1,725-2,250 Udid 1,200 1,110-1,370 1,140-1,399 Moong 0,210 0,725-1,051 0,800-1,080 Tuar 0,012 1,000-1,050 1,070-1,075 Maize 018 267-363 275-360 Vaal Dsshi 025 0,925-1,345 0,900-1,350 Choli 0,245 0,880-1,725 0,875-1,735 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 10,000-10,050 10,200-10,250 Gram dal 12,400-12,500 12,700-12,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600 Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100