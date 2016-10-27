Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 27 Oct.27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 356-439 359-441 Wheat Tukda 00,687 359-451 361-466 Jowar White 055 230-400 242-400 Bajra 0,030 252-305 250-292 PULSES Gram 00,180 1,750-2,170 1,750-2,200 Udid 1,070 1,115-1,384 1,110-1,370 Moong 0,230 0,750-1,058 0,725-1,051 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,050 Maize 014 260-365 267-363 Vaal Dsshi 030 0,850-1,325 0,925-1,345 Choli 0,175 0,850-1,600 0,880-1,725 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,850-1,860 1,850-1,860 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,475 2,450-2,475 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 09,800-09,950 10,000-10,050 Gram dal 12,100-12,200 12,400-12,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 8,550-8,600 8,550-8,600 Tuar 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100