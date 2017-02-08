Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 08 Feb.08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 362-421 360-410 Wheat Tukda 00,520 360-437 355-435 Jowar White 430 315-540 330-540 Bajra 0,028 230-310 240-315 PULSES Gram 01,025 0,940-1,012 0,975-1,048 Udid 1,150 0,880-1,111 0,900-1,119 Moong 0,200 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,950 Tuar 0,825 0,725-0,820 0,750-0,850 Maize 008 285-330 290-330 Vaal Deshi 100 0,600-0,925 0,625-0,835 Choli 0,040 0,970-1,301 0,965-1,545 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,860-1,870 1,860-1,870 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,300 2,225-2,300 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,500-05,600 05,600-05,700 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,500-05,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600