Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 09 Feb.09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 358-415 362-421 Wheat Tukda 00,560 360-445 360-437 Jowar White 460 310-540 315-540 Bajra 0,033 240-320 230-310 PULSES Gram 01,500 0,900-0,958 0,940-1,012 Udid 1,110 0,870-1,122 0,880-1,111 Moong 0,225 0,751-0,950 0,750-0,950 Tuar 1,000 0,750-0,840 0,725-0,820 Maize 011 290-330 285-330 Vaal Deshi 410 0,650-0,925 0,600-0,925 Choli 0,045 0,950-1,350 0,970-1,301 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,810-1,820 1,860-1,870 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,300 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,500-05,600 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,050 5,250-5,300 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600