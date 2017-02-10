Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 10 Feb.10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,215 350-411 358-415 Wheat Tukda 00,575 358-451 360-445 Jowar White 460 285-530 310-540 Bajra 0,030 230-335 240-320 PULSES Gram 01,200 0,890-0,968 0,900-0,958 Udid 1,040 0,860-1,100 0,870-1,122 Moong 0,230 0,750-0,921 0,751-0,950 Tuar 0,745 0,740-0,838 0,750-0,840 Maize 009 290-335 290-330 Vaal Deshi 350 0,600-0,950 0,650-0,925 Choli 0,050 0,975-1,422 0,950-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,810-1,820 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600