Feb.13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 360-405 350-411 Wheat Tukda 00,550 365-445 358-451 Jowar White 425 290-550 285-530 Bajra 0,030 225-325 230-335 PULSES Gram 02,500 0,800-0,944 0,890-0,968 Udid 1,000 0,835-1,100 0,860-1,100 Moong 0,350 0,700-0,925 0,750-0,921 Tuar 0,800 0,780-0,841 0,740-0,838 Maize 012 263-340 290-335 Vaal Deshi 200 0,500-0,950 0,600-0,950 Choli 0,040 0,955-1,440 0,975-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,200 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,850-4,900 5,000-5,050 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600