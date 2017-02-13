MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries eyes 10 pct market share in fuel retail - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Feb.13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 360-405 350-411 Wheat Tukda 00,550 365-445 358-451 Jowar White 425 290-550 285-530 Bajra 0,030 225-325 230-335 PULSES Gram 02,500 0,800-0,944 0,890-0,968 Udid 1,000 0,835-1,100 0,860-1,100 Moong 0,350 0,700-0,925 0,750-0,921 Tuar 0,800 0,780-0,841 0,740-0,838 Maize 012 263-340 290-335 Vaal Deshi 200 0,500-0,950 0,600-0,950 Choli 0,040 0,955-1,440 0,975-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,225-2,250 Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,200 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,850-4,900 5,000-5,050 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
