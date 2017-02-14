Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 14
Feb.14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,175 370-400 360-405
Wheat Tukda 00,120 400-434 365-445
Jowar White 370 360-550 290-550
Bajra 0,025 250-340 225-325
PULSES
Gram 01,500 0,915-0,955 0,800-0,944
Udid 0,500 0,800-1,081 0,835-1,100
Moong 0,150 0,750-0,921 0,700-0,925
Tuar 1,000 0,750-0,830 0,780-0,841
Maize 009 270-330 263-340
Vaal Deshi 150 0,500-0,843 0,500-0,950
Choli 0,025 0,959-1,501 0,955-1,440
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,770-1,780
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,225-2,250
Bajra 1,740-1,750 1,740-1,745
Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
PULSES
Gram 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200
Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900
Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 07,100-07,200 07,200-07,300
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Basmati Best 7,900-8,000
07,900-08,000
Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600