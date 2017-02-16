Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 16 Feb.16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Rajkot market yard is closed on account of religious function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 375-410 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 405-430 Jowar White 000 000-000 355-553 Bajra 0,000 000-000 245-342 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,008 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-1,110 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,770-0,915 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,760-0,835 Maize 000 000-000 265-330 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,950 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,740-1,745 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,100-05,200 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,950-5,000 4,850-4,900 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600