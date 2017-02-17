Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 17 Feb.17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 355-410 375-410 Wheat Tukda 00,680 348-425 405-430 Jowar White 360 350-542 355-553 Bajra 0,025 240-325 245-342 PULSES Gram 01,800 0,980-1,020 0,950-1,008 Udid 0,500 0,850-1,100 0,900-1,110 Moong 0,200 0,800-0,900 0,770-0,915 Tuar 0,900 0,750-0,840 0,760-0,835 Maize 012 270-325 265-330 Vaal Deshi 150 0,675-0,925 0,650-0,950 Choli 0,035 0,975-1,375 0,950-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,100-07,200 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600