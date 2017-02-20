Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 20 Feb.20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Udid prices moved down due to higher arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 345-385 355-410 Wheat Tukda 00,780 346-430 348-425 Jowar White 465 325-550 350-542 Bajra 0,035 230-335 240-325 PULSES Gram 02,800 0,950-1,008 0,980-1,020 Udid 1,025 0,800-1,050 0,850-1,100 Moong 0,210 0,821-0,941 0,800-0,900 Tuar 1,200 0,710-0,835 0,750-0,840 Maize 015 270-330 270-325 Vaal Deshi 150 0,650-0,925 0,675-0,925 Choli 0,045 0,950-1,450 0,975-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,400-05,500 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,500-05,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600