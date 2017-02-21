Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 21 Feb.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,470 342-390 345-385 Wheat Tukda 01,120 340-416 346-430 Jowar White 420 325-552 325-550 Bajra 0,040 225-340 230-335 PULSES Gram 01,800 0,880-0,960 0,950-1,008 Udid 1,000 0,825-1,033 0,800-1,050 Moong 0,180 0,821-0,951 0,821-0,941 Tuar 1,200 0,700-0,800 0,710-0,835 Maize 012 267-335 270-330 Vaal Deshi 200 0,700-0,915 0,650-0,925 Choli 0,040 0,725-1,482 0,950-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,750-1,760 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,850-4,950 4,950-5,000 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600