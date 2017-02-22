Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 22 Feb.22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 328-380 342-390 Wheat Tukda 00,910 330-415 340-416 Jowar White 455 330-540 325-552 Bajra 0,025 230-340 225-340 PULSES Gram 02,000 0,880-0,928 0,880-0,960 Udid 1,050 0,822-1,060 0,825-1,033 Moong 0,150 0,700-0,900 0,821-0,951 Tuar 1,050 0,700-0,825 0,700-0,800 Maize 015 280-340 267-335 Vaal Deshi 250 0,730-0,935 0,700-0,915 Choli 0,035 0,730-1,455 0,725-1,482 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,750-1,760 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,975-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 05,050-05,150 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,500-06,600 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,800-4,900 4,850-4,950 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,300-05,400 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600