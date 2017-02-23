Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 23 Feb.23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped as new crop arrival rises. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,660 290-355 328-380 Wheat Tukda 01,780 300-400 330-415 Jowar White 660 320-550 330-540 Bajra 0,035 227-340 230-340 PULSES Gram 02,200 0,880-0,927 0,880-0,928 Udid 0,750 0,800-1,060 0,822-1,060 Moong 0,200 0,718-0,877 0,700-0,900 Tuar 1,150 0,725-0,820 0,700-0,825 Maize 016 275-342 280-340 Vaal Deshi 250 0,725-0,925 0,730-0,935 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,525 0,730-1,455 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Jowar 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 PULSES Gram 04,900-05,000 05,050-05,150 Gram dal 06,300-06,400 06,500-06,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,800-4,900 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,300-05,400 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 7,900-8,000 07,900-08,000 Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600