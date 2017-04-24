Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 24 Apr.24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 00,490 292-345 296-402 Wheat Tukda 02,250 300-477 307-425 Jowar White 225 280-505 280-510 Bajra 0,025 220-280 225-280 PULSES Gram 01,680 1,005-1,144 1,010-1,154 Udid 0,400 0,850-1,120 0,825-1,150 Moong 0,300 0,800-1,100 0,700-1,050 Tuar 1,000 0,700-0,815 0,700-0,820 Maize 010 270-320 290-320 Vaal Deshi 175 0,550-0,730 0,750-0,895 Choli 0,040 0,705-1,542 0,760-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Moong 6,000-6,100 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100