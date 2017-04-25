Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 00,510 291-357 292-345 Wheat Tukda 02,950 303-475 300-477 Jowar White 220 283-470 280-505 Bajra 0,030 225-285 220-280 PULSES Gram 01,410 1,012-1,130 1,005-1,144 Udid 0,500 0,751-1,150 0,850-1,120 Moong 0,080 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,787 0,700-0,815 Maize 015 265-325 270-320 Vaal Deshi 180 0,575-0,750 0,550-0,730 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,545 0,705-1,542 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,200-07,300 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100