Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 26 Apr.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 00,480 288-347 291-357 Wheat Tukda 03,010 304-450 303-475 Jowar White 260 275-472 283-470 Bajra 0,028 220-288 225-285 PULSES Gram 01,240 0,980-1,130 1,012-1,130 Udid 0,650 0,750-1,150 0,751-1,150 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,950 0,800-1,050 Tuar 1,000 0,690-0,784 0,700-0,787 Maize 010 270-330 265-325 Vaal Deshi 285 0,550-0,900 0,575-0,750 Choli 0,035 0,785-1,602 0,750-1,545 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100