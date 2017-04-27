Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 27 Apr.27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 00,475 290-352 288-347 Wheat Tukda 02,920 304-470 304-450 Jowar White 315 265-470 275-472 Bajra 0,025 222-295 220-288 PULSES Gram 01,025 0,985-1,128 0,980-1,130 Udid 0,300 0,850-1,140 0,750-1,150 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,025 0,700-0,950 Tuar 1,100 0,650-0,740 0,690-0,784 Maize 015 273-338 270-330 Vaal Deshi 295 0,650-0,950 0,550-0,900 Choli 0,030 0,770-1,925 0,785-1,602 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100