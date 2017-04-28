Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 28 Apr.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 288-345 290-352 Wheat Tukda 02,520 300-467 304-470 Jowar White 255 275-475 265-470 Bajra 0,035 260-315 222-295 PULSES Gram 00,440 1,050-1,140 0,985-1,128 Udid 0,250 0,750-1,140 0,850-1,140 Moong 0,150 0,700-1,000 0,800-1,025 Tuar 1,000 0,655-0,760 0,650-0,740 Maize 012 280-310 273-338 Vaal Deshi 280 0,650-0,825 0,650-0,950 Choli 0,035 0,835-1,595 0,770-1,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,850-05,950 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100