BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 28 Apr.28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 288-345 290-352 Wheat Tukda 02,520 300-467 304-470 Jowar White 255 275-475 265-470 Bajra 0,035 260-315 222-295 PULSES Gram 00,440 1,050-1,140 0,985-1,128 Udid 0,250 0,750-1,140 0,850-1,140 Moong 0,150 0,700-1,000 0,800-1,025 Tuar 1,000 0,655-0,760 0,650-0,740 Maize 012 280-310 273-338 Vaal Deshi 280 0,650-0,825 0,650-0,950 Choli 0,035 0,835-1,595 0,770-1,925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,850-05,950 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)