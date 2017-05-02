Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 02 May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased further due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,510 301-349 295-362 Wheat Tukda 02,415 310-425 301-415 Jowar White 205 285-470 320-470 Bajra 0,030 250-320 225-295 PULSES Gram 01,010 0,950-1,111 0,950-1,100 Udid 0,450 0,750-1,135 0,750-1,130 Moong 0,125 0,800-1,050 0,740-1,050 Tuar 0,700 0,650-0,750 0,680-0,760 Maize 015 280-342 280-345 Vaal Deshi 100 0,550-0,900 0,600-0,900 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,380 0,750-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100