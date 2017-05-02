Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 02
May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased further due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,510 301-349 295-362
Wheat Tukda 02,415 310-425 301-415
Jowar White 205 285-470 320-470
Bajra 0,030 250-320 225-295
PULSES
Gram 01,010 0,950-1,111 0,950-1,100
Udid 0,450 0,750-1,135 0,750-1,130
Moong 0,125 0,800-1,050 0,740-1,050
Tuar 0,700 0,650-0,750 0,680-0,760
Maize 015 280-342 280-345
Vaal Deshi 100 0,550-0,900 0,600-0,900
Choli 0,030 0,750-1,380 0,750-1,555
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900
Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400
Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100