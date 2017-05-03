BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 03 May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,470 298-360 301-349 Wheat Tukda 02,450 300-425 310-425 Jowar White 255 275-472 285-470 Bajra 0,040 260-328 250-320 PULSES Gram 00,830 0,960-1,090 0,950-1,111 Udid 0,350 0,750-1,140 0,750-1,135 Moong 0,110 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,725 0,630-0,725 0,650-0,750 Maize 035 285-338 280-342 Vaal Deshi 125 0,625-0,880 0,550-0,900 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,310 0,750-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)