Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 03 May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,470 298-360 301-349 Wheat Tukda 02,450 300-425 310-425 Jowar White 255 275-472 285-470 Bajra 0,040 260-328 250-320 PULSES Gram 00,830 0,960-1,090 0,950-1,111 Udid 0,350 0,750-1,140 0,750-1,135 Moong 0,110 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,725 0,630-0,725 0,650-0,750 Maize 035 285-338 280-342 Vaal Deshi 125 0,625-0,880 0,550-0,900 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,310 0,750-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100