Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 04
May 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,465 300-365 298-360
Wheat Tukda 02,300 300-435 300-425
Jowar White 195 340-460 275-472
Bajra 0,033 250-325 260-328
PULSES
Gram 01,000 0,980-1,142 0,960-1,090
Udid 0,325 0,800-1,125 0,750-1,140
Moong 0,110 0,750-1,000 0,750-1,050
Tuar 0,700 0,650-0,705 0,630-0,725
Maize 037 288-342 285-338
Vaal Deshi 155 0,550-0,790 0,625-0,880
Choli 0,030 0,755-1,325 0,725-1,310
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Moong 5,800-5,900 6,000-6,100
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,400-6,450
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100