Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 04 May 04 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,465 300-365 298-360 Wheat Tukda 02,300 300-435 300-425 Jowar White 195 340-460 275-472 Bajra 0,033 250-325 260-328 PULSES Gram 01,000 0,980-1,142 0,960-1,090 Udid 0,325 0,800-1,125 0,750-1,140 Moong 0,110 0,750-1,000 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,700 0,650-0,705 0,630-0,725 Maize 037 288-342 285-338 Vaal Deshi 155 0,550-0,790 0,625-0,880 Choli 0,030 0,755-1,325 0,725-1,310 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,300-07,400 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 6,000-6,100 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100