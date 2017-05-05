Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 05 May 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,370 295-350 300-365 Wheat Tukda 01,690 292-415 300-435 Jowar White 215 320-465 340-460 Bajra 0,030 220-320 250-325 PULSES Gram 00,940 0,982-1,140 0,980-1,142 Udid 0,450 0,700-1,130 0,800-1,125 Moong 0,100 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,000 Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,715 0,650-0,705 Maize 018 270-330 288-342 Vaal Deshi 160 0,525-0,850 0,550-0,790 Choli 0,035 0,650-1,175 0,755-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,650-05,750 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,300-07,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100