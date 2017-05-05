Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 05
May 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,370 295-350 300-365
Wheat Tukda 01,690 292-415 300-435
Jowar White 215 320-465 340-460
Bajra 0,030 220-320 250-325
PULSES
Gram 00,940 0,982-1,140 0,980-1,142
Udid 0,450 0,700-1,130 0,800-1,125
Moong 0,100 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,000
Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,715 0,650-0,705
Maize 018 270-330 288-342
Vaal Deshi 160 0,525-0,850 0,550-0,790
Choli 0,035 0,650-1,175 0,755-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,650-05,750 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,300-07,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100