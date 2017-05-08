Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 08
May 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,230 305-360 295-350
Wheat Tukda 01,160 291-395 292-415
Jowar White 115 300-460 320-465
Bajra 0,025 220-300 220-320
PULSES
Gram 00,570 0,940-1,070 0,982-1,140
Udid 0,600 0,710-1,170 0,700-1,130
Moong 0,150 0,750-1,000 0,750-1,050
Tuar 0,100 0,625-0,725 0,650-0,715
Maize 010 290-320 270-330
Vaal Deshi 145 0,575-0,650 0,525-0,850
Choli 0,020 0,655-1,325 0,650-1,175
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,550-05,650 05,650-05,750
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,200-04,300
Tuardal 06,800-06,900 07,000-07,100
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100