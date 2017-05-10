Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 10
May 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,350 290-360 305-360
Wheat Tukda 01,450 291-400 291-395
Jowar White 135 270-460 300-460
Bajra 0,045 270-315 220-300
PULSES
Gram 00,620 0,975-1,109 0,940-1,070
Udid 0,300 0,750-1,140 0,710-1,170
Moong 0,100 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,000
Tuar 0,650 0,610-0,744 0,625-0,725
Maize 013 280-342 290-320
Vaal Deshi 163 0,450-0,700 0,575-0,650
Choli 0,033 0,850-1,650 0,655-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,550-05,650 05,550-05,650
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,800-06,900
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100