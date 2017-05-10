Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 10 May 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 290-360 305-360 Wheat Tukda 01,450 291-400 291-395 Jowar White 135 270-460 300-460 Bajra 0,045 270-315 220-300 PULSES Gram 00,620 0,975-1,109 0,940-1,070 Udid 0,300 0,750-1,140 0,710-1,170 Moong 0,100 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,000 Tuar 0,650 0,610-0,744 0,625-0,725 Maize 013 280-342 290-320 Vaal Deshi 163 0,450-0,700 0,575-0,650 Choli 0,033 0,850-1,650 0,655-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,550-05,650 05,550-05,650 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,800-06,900 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100