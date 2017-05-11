Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 11 May 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,378 288-365 290-360 Wheat Tukda 01,567 300-415 291-400 Jowar White 110 325-471 270-460 Bajra 0,045 280-320 270-315 PULSES Gram 00,510 0,970-1,111 0,975-1,109 Udid 0,450 0,750-1,150 0,750-1,140 Moong 0,150 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,450 0,600-0,761 0,610-0,744 Maize 010 265-325 280-342 Vaal Deshi 250 0,400-0,800 0,450-0,700 Choli 0,025 0,850-1,532 0,850-1,650 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,550-05,650 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,100-5,200 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100