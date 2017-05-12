Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 12 May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,345 280-360 288-365 Wheat Tukda 01,456 295-408 300-415 Jowar White 090 335-470 325-471 Bajra 0,030 245-336 280-320 PULSES Gram 00,810 0,940-1,140 0,970-1,111 Udid 0,500 0,750-1,140 0,750-1,150 Moong 0,150 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,450 0,680-0,750 0,600-0,761 Maize 011 275-330 265-325 Vaal Deshi 225 0,450-0,750 0,400-0,800 Choli 0,020 0,800-1,450 0,850-1,532 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100