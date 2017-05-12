Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 12
May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,345 280-360 288-365
Wheat Tukda 01,456 295-408 300-415
Jowar White 090 335-470 325-471
Bajra 0,030 245-336 280-320
PULSES
Gram 00,810 0,940-1,140 0,970-1,111
Udid 0,500 0,750-1,140 0,750-1,150
Moong 0,150 0,750-1,050 0,750-1,050
Tuar 0,450 0,680-0,750 0,600-0,761
Maize 011 275-330 265-325
Vaal Deshi 225 0,450-0,750 0,400-0,800
Choli 0,020 0,800-1,450 0,850-1,532
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 04,000-04,100
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100