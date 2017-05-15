Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 15 May 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Rice prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,456 294-365 280-360 Wheat Tukda 01,458 303-405 295-408 Jowar White 085 355-460 335-470 Bajra 0,045 23--325 245-336 PULSES Gram 01,620 0,985-1,144 0,940-1,140 Udid 0,500 0,800-1,200 0,750-1,140 Moong 0,400 0,800-1,150 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,400 0,650-0,810 0,680-0,750 Maize 012 283-335 275-330 Vaal Deshi 175 0,550-0,855 0,450-0,750 Choli 0,030 0,625-1,350 0,800-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 04,100-04,200 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,000-6,100