Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 15
May 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Rice prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,456 294-365 280-360
Wheat Tukda 01,458 303-405 295-408
Jowar White 085 355-460 335-470
Bajra 0,045 23--325 245-336
PULSES
Gram 01,620 0,985-1,144 0,940-1,140
Udid 0,500 0,800-1,200 0,750-1,140
Moong 0,400 0,800-1,150 0,750-1,050
Tuar 0,400 0,650-0,810 0,680-0,750
Maize 012 283-335 275-330
Vaal Deshi 175 0,550-0,855 0,450-0,750
Choli 0,030 0,625-1,350 0,800-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 04,100-04,200 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,400-08,500
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,000-6,100