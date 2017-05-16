Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 16
May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,465 295-368 294-365
Wheat Tukda 01,470 305-421 303-405
Jowar White 098 340-450 355-460
Bajra 0,040 270-325 230-325
PULSES
Gram 01,700 0,990-1,165 0,985-1,144
Udid 0,350 0,800-1,225 0,800-1,200
Moong 0,300 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,150
Tuar 0,500 0,660-0,768 0,650-0,810
Maize 010 280-335 283-335
Vaal Deshi 180 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,855
Choli 0,025 0,800-1,175 0,625-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,800-05,900 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 06,000-06,100 05,900-06,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300