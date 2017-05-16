Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 16 May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,465 295-368 294-365 Wheat Tukda 01,470 305-421 303-405 Jowar White 098 340-450 355-460 Bajra 0,040 270-325 230-325 PULSES Gram 01,700 0,990-1,165 0,985-1,144 Udid 0,350 0,800-1,225 0,800-1,200 Moong 0,300 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,150 Tuar 0,500 0,660-0,768 0,650-0,810 Maize 010 280-335 283-335 Vaal Deshi 180 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,855 Choli 0,025 0,800-1,175 0,625-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 06,000-06,100 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300