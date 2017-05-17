Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 17
May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 298-360 295-368
Wheat Tukda 01,290 300-425 305-421
Jowar White 107 345-455 340-450
Bajra 0,040 220-315 270-325
PULSES
Gram 01,440 1,000-1,152 0,990-1,165
Udid 0,400 0,900-1,271 0,800-1,225
Moong 0,350 0,800-1,075 0,800-1,050
Tuar 0,500 0,700-0,800 0,660-0,768
Maize 009 280-320 280-335
Vaal Deshi 186 0,550-0,855 0,550-0,850
Choli 0,027 0,750-1,180 0,800-1,175
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900
Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 06,150-06,250 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300