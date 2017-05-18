Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 18
May 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 297-365 298-360
Wheat Tukda 01,330 300-424 300-425
Jowar White 070 340-452 345-455
Bajra 0,025 232-320 220-315
PULSES
Gram 01,320 0,980-1,136 1,000-1,152
Udid 0,350 0,800-1,200 0,900-1,271
Moong 0,400 0,850-1,100 0,800-1,075
Tuar 0,800 0,700-0,770 0,700-0,800
Maize 008 282-330 280-320
Vaal Deshi 125 0,550-0,800 0,550-0,855
Choli 0,020 0,755-1,205 0,750-1,180
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900
Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 06,150-06,250 06,150-06,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300