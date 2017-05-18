Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 18 May 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 297-365 298-360 Wheat Tukda 01,330 300-424 300-425 Jowar White 070 340-452 345-455 Bajra 0,025 232-320 220-315 PULSES Gram 01,320 0,980-1,136 1,000-1,152 Udid 0,350 0,800-1,200 0,900-1,271 Moong 0,400 0,850-1,100 0,800-1,075 Tuar 0,800 0,700-0,770 0,700-0,800 Maize 008 282-330 280-320 Vaal Deshi 125 0,550-0,800 0,550-0,855 Choli 0,020 0,755-1,205 0,750-1,180 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 06,150-06,250 06,150-06,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300