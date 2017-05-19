Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 19 May 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,340 300-360 297-365 Wheat Tukda 01,340 300-405 300-424 Jowar White 083 335-460 340-452 Bajra 0,030 225-325 232-320 PULSES Gram 01,170 0,990-1,130 0,980-1,136 Udid 0,300 0,775-1,250 0,800-1,200 Moong 0,500 0,800-1,050 0,850-1,100 Tuar 0,875 0,640-0,765 0,700-0,770 Maize 010 283-330 282-330 Vaal Deshi 129 0,555-0,805 0,550-0,800 Choli 0,028 0,750-1,570 0,755-1,205 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Udid 06,150-06,250 06,150-06,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300