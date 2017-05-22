Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 22
May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,270 298-362 300-360
Wheat Tukda 01,350 300-402 300-405
Jowar White 100 350-441 335-460
Bajra 0,040 242-325 225-325
PULSES
Gram 01,100 1,025-1,083 0,990-1,130
Udid 0,425 0,730-1,190 0,775-1,250
Moong 0,400 0,800-1,000 0,800-1,050
Tuar 0,800 0,680-0,750 0,640-0,765
Maize 012 270-320 283-330
Vaal Deshi 145 0,475-0,805 0,555-0,805
Choli 0,060 0,800-1,521 0,750-1,270
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 04,000-04,100
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,150-06,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300