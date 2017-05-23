Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 23
May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,150 298-370 298-362
Wheat Tukda 00,950 290-390 300-402
Jowar White 115 340-435 350-441
Bajra 0,050 230-305 242-325
PULSES
Gram 00,915 0,980-1,084 1,025-1,083
Udid 0,350 0,831-1,191 0,730-1,190
Moong 0,300 0,850-1,075 0,800-1,000
Tuar 1,100 0,680-0,778 0,680-0,750
Maize 014 280-315 270-320
Vaal Deshi 150 0,480-0,825 0,475-0,805
Choli 0,045 0,750-1,531 0,800-1,521
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300