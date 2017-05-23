Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 23 May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 298-370 298-362 Wheat Tukda 00,950 290-390 300-402 Jowar White 115 340-435 350-441 Bajra 0,050 230-305 242-325 PULSES Gram 00,915 0,980-1,084 1,025-1,083 Udid 0,350 0,831-1,191 0,730-1,190 Moong 0,300 0,850-1,075 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,100 0,680-0,778 0,680-0,750 Maize 014 280-315 270-320 Vaal Deshi 150 0,480-0,825 0,475-0,805 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,531 0,800-1,521 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300