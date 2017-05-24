Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 24 May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 307-375 298-370 Wheat Tukda 00,965 308-393 290-390 Jowar White 090 310-465 340-435 Bajra 0,045 235-305 230-305 PULSES Gram 01,000 0,985-1,071 0,980-1,084 Udid 0,435 0,771-1,182 0,831-1,191 Moong 0,400 0,800-1,000 0,850-1,075 Tuar 1,150 0,650-0,768 0,680-0,778 Maize 014 275-320 280-315 Vaal Deshi 148 0,465-0,750 0,480-0,825 Choli 0,040 0,775-1,530 0,750-1,531 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,785 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300