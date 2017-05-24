Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 24
May 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,180 307-375 298-370
Wheat Tukda 00,965 308-393 290-390
Jowar White 090 310-465 340-435
Bajra 0,045 235-305 230-305
PULSES
Gram 01,000 0,985-1,071 0,980-1,084
Udid 0,435 0,771-1,182 0,831-1,191
Moong 0,400 0,800-1,000 0,850-1,075
Tuar 1,150 0,650-0,768 0,680-0,778
Maize 014 275-320 280-315
Vaal Deshi 148 0,465-0,750 0,480-0,825
Choli 0,040 0,775-1,530 0,750-1,531
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,785 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,400-07,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300