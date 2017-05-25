Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 25
May 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,325 309-350 307-375
Wheat Tukda 01,020 310-425 308-393
Jowar White 090 280-470 310-465
Bajra 0,055 238-310 235-305
PULSES
Gram 00,885 1,015-1,090 0,985-1,071
Udid 0,750 0,784-1,201 0,771-1,182
Moong 0,500 0,850-1,025 0,800-1,000
Tuar 1,020 0,650-0,779 0,650-0,768
Maize 010 280-335 275-320
Vaal Deshi 149 0,475-0,670 0,465-0,750
Choli 0,035 0,750-1,350 0,775-1,530
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,800-05,900 05,700-05,800
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300