Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 25 May 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 309-350 307-375 Wheat Tukda 01,020 310-425 308-393 Jowar White 090 280-470 310-465 Bajra 0,055 238-310 235-305 PULSES Gram 00,885 1,015-1,090 0,985-1,071 Udid 0,750 0,784-1,201 0,771-1,182 Moong 0,500 0,850-1,025 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,020 0,650-0,779 0,650-0,768 Maize 010 280-335 275-320 Vaal Deshi 149 0,475-0,670 0,465-0,750 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,350 0,775-1,530 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,700-05,800 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300