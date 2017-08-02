FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 2, 2017
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 2, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 2, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 02   
  Aug 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills.
    * Rice prices moved down due to supply pressure.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,310           316-350            316-364 
    Wheat Tukda       01,120           317-381            318-385 
    Jowar White          065           225-555            340-551 
    Bajra              0,035           225-270            270-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,250        0,800-1,040        0,940-1,031
    Udid                0,225        0,500-0,930        0,550-0,992 
    Moong               0,150        0,750-1,051        0,730-0,925 
    Tuar                0,370        0,500-0,662        0,550-0,638 
    Maize                 008          280-310            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,350-0,680        0,380-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,800-1,225        0,600-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,590-1,600         1,590-1,600 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.