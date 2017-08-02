Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 2, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 02 Aug 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills. * Rice prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 316-350 316-364 Wheat Tukda 01,120 317-381 318-385 Jowar White 065 225-555 340-551 Bajra 0,035 225-270 270-280 PULSES Gram 00,250 0,800-1,040 0,940-1,031 Udid 0,225 0,500-0,930 0,550-0,992 Moong 0,150 0,750-1,051 0,730-0,925 Tuar 0,370 0,500-0,662 0,550-0,638 Maize 008 280-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 045 0,350-0,680 0,380-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,800-1,225 0,600-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100