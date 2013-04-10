India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rajkot, Apr. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 23,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 62,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 63,500 --Hyderabad 27,500 --Tinsukhia 64,000 --Nizamabad 28,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 30,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 33,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 40,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 41,000 in KERALA --Patna 43,000 --Calicut 39,000 --Ranchi 43,500 --Cochin 40,500 --Tatanagar 48,000 --Kannur 38,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 29,000 --Trivandrum 43,000 --Karnal 29,250 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 29,200 --Bhopal 22,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 19,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 26,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 30,000 --Bangalore 37,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 35,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 35,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 19,500 --Mangalore 37,500 --Kota 19,000 --Mysore 39,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 35,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 18,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 26,000 --Jalgaon 17,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 24,000 --Kanpur 29,000 --Nagpur 25,000 --Lucknow 32,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 28,500 --Nashik 14,500 --Varanasi 39,000 --Pune 21,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 22,500 --Calcutta 51,000 --Sangli 24,500 --Raniganj 48,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 52,000 --Amritsar 29,200 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 41,000 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 41,500 --Jalandhar 29,250 --Salem 38,500 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India