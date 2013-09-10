Rajkot, Sep. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,500 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 66,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 66,500 --Hyderabad 31,000 --Tinsukhia 67,500 --Nizamabad 31,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 33,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 36,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 43,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 44,000 in KERALA --Patna 47,500 --Calicut 39,500 --Ranchi 48,000 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 52,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,800 --Trivandrum 44,000 --Karnal 29,100 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 29,000 --Bhopal 25,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 19,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 31,500 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 16,500 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 36,000 --Jaipur 20,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 20,000 --Mysore 42,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 36,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 17,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 25,500 --Kanpur 30,500 --Nagpur 27,000 --Lucknow 33,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 42,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,000 --Calcutta 54,000 --Sangli 26,000 --Raniganj 52,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 54,500 --Amritsar 29,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 29,000 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 29,700 --Salem 42,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 30,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks