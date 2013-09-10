BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Rajkot, Sep. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,500 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 66,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 66,500 --Hyderabad 31,000 --Tinsukhia 67,500 --Nizamabad 31,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 33,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 36,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 43,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 44,000 in KERALA --Patna 47,500 --Calicut 39,500 --Ranchi 48,000 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 52,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,800 --Trivandrum 44,000 --Karnal 29,100 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 29,000 --Bhopal 25,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 19,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 31,500 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 16,500 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 36,000 --Jaipur 20,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 20,000 --Mysore 42,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 36,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 17,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 25,500 --Kanpur 30,500 --Nagpur 27,000 --Lucknow 33,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 42,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,000 --Calcutta 54,000 --Sangli 26,000 --Raniganj 52,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 54,500 --Amritsar 29,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 29,000 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 29,700 --Salem 42,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 30,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M