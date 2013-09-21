Rajkot, Sep. 21(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 67,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 68,000 --Hyderabad 32,500 --Tinsukhia 69,000 --Nizamabad 33,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 34,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 42,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 43,500 in KERALA --Patna 46,500 --Calicut 39,500 --Ranchi 47,000 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 51,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 29,000 --Trivandrum 43,500 --Karnal 29,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 29,400 --Bhopal 24,500 --Sirsa -- --Indore 19,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 32,500 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,500 --Ajmer 17,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 36,000 --Jaipur 21,000 --Mangalore 40,500 --Kota 20,500 --Mysore 41,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 28,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 37,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,500 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 27,000 --Lucknow 33,500 --Nanded -- --Meerut 29,000 --Nashik 15,500 --Varanasi 42,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 54,000 --Sangli 27,000 --Raniganj 52,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 54,500 --Amritsar 30,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 29,000 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 30,200 --Salem 41,500 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 30,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks