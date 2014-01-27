Rajkot, Jan. 27(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,000 GOA 24,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 69,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 69,500 --Hyderabad 29,000 --Tinsukhia 70,500 --Nizamabad 29,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 31,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 35,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 45,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 46,000 in KERALA --Patna 48,500 --Calicut 40,000 --Ranchi 49,500 --Cochin 42,000 --Tatanagar 55,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,000 --Trivandrum 44,000 --Karnal 28,400 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,100 --Bhopal 24,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 20,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 34,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,000 --Bangalore 38,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 30,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 14,500 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 33,500 --Jaipur 20,000 --Mangalore 38,500 --Kota 19,500 --Mysore 40,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 36,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 17,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 26,000 --Jalgaon 16,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 22,500 --Kanpur 30,000 --Nagpur 23,000 --Lucknow 33,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 14,000 --Varanasi 41,000 --Pune 21,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 21,500 --Calcutta 55,000 --Sangli 23,000 --Raniganj 53,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 55,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 27,500 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 28,500 --Salem 41,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks