Rajkot, Mar. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 70,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 70,500 --Hyderabad 31,000 --Tinsukhia 71,000 --Nizamabad 31,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 33,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 47,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 48,000 in KERALA --Patna 50,000 --Calicut 41,500 --Ranchi 51,000 --Cochin 43,500 --Tatanagar 58,000 --Kannur 41,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,200 --Trivandrum 45,000 --Karnal 28,750 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,500 --Bhopal 25,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 20,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 35,000 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,000 --Ajmer 17,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,000 --Jaipur 20,000 --Mangalore 41,500 --Kota 19,500 --Mysore 44,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 37,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 24,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 24,500 --Lucknow 35,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 43,500 --Pune 22,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 23,000 --Calcutta 63,000 --Sangli 24,500 --Raniganj 61,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 63,500 --Amritsar 29,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 45,500 --Jalandhar 29,500 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks