Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot, Mar. 10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 70,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 70,500 --Hyderabad 31,000 --Tinsukhia 71,000 --Nizamabad 31,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 33,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 47,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 48,000 in KERALA --Patna 50,000 --Calicut 41,500 --Ranchi 51,000 --Cochin 43,500 --Tatanagar 58,000 --Kannur 41,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,200 --Trivandrum 45,000 --Karnal 28,750 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,500 --Bhopal 25,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 20,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 35,000 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,000 --Ajmer 17,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,000 --Jaipur 20,000 --Mangalore 41,500 --Kota 19,500 --Mysore 44,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 37,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 24,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 24,500 --Lucknow 35,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 30,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 43,500 --Pune 22,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 23,000 --Calcutta 63,000 --Sangli 24,500 --Raniganj 61,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 63,500 --Amritsar 29,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 45,500 --Jalandhar 29,500 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR