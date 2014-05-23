Rajkot, May 23 (Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 37,000 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 80,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 80,500 --Hyderabad 31,500 --Tinsukhia 81,500 --Nizamabad 32,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 35,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 62,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 63,000 in KERALA --Patna 67,500 --Calicut 42,500 --Ranchi 68,000 --Cochin 45,000 --Tatanagar 72,500 --Kannur 41,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 37,600 --Trivandrum 46,000 --Karnal 38,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 38,000 --Bhopal 30,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 35,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 40,000 --Bangalore 39,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,000 --Ajmer 23,500 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 36,000 --Jaipur 30,500 --Mangalore 40,000 --Kota 30,000 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 36,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 52,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 38,000 --Jalgaon 20,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 28,000 --Kanpur 41,500 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 48,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 40,000 --Nashik 17,000 --Varanasi 58,000 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,500 --Calcutta 67,000 --Sangli 28,500 --Raniganj 65,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 67,500 --Amritsar 38,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 48,000 --Chandigarh 37,500 --Madras 48,500 --Jalandhar 38,500 --Salem 46,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 39,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks