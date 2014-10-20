1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,725 0,610-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,835 1,315 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 625 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,595-2,600 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed