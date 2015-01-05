Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Jan.05(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 24,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 75,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 76,000 --Hyderabad 36,000 --Tinsukhia 76,500 --Nizamabad 36,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 38,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 56,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 56,500 in KERALA --Patna 59,000 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 59,500 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 62,000 --Kannur 37,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 27,800 --Trivandrum 41,000 --Karnal 28,250 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,000 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 25,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,500 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 39,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 21,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,000 --Jaipur 23,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 23,000 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 39,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 26,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 36,000 --Lucknow 35,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 32,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 42,000 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,500 --Calcutta 60,000 --Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 58,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 60,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 47,500 --Chandigarh 27,500 --Madras 48,000 --Jalandhar 28,750 --Salem 46,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12