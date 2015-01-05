Rajkot, Jan.05(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 24,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 75,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 76,000 --Hyderabad 36,000 --Tinsukhia 76,500 --Nizamabad 36,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 38,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 56,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 56,500 in KERALA --Patna 59,000 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 59,500 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 62,000 --Kannur 37,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 27,800 --Trivandrum 41,000 --Karnal 28,250 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,000 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 25,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,500 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 39,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 21,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,000 --Jaipur 23,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 23,000 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 39,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 26,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 36,000 --Lucknow 35,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 32,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 42,000 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,500 --Calcutta 60,000 --Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 58,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 60,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 47,500 --Chandigarh 27,500 --Madras 48,000 --Jalandhar 28,750 --Salem 46,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks