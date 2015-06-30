Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Jun.30(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 33,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 77,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 78,000 --Hyderabad 30,000 --Tinsukhia 80,000 --Nizamabad 30,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 32,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 35,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 60,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 61,000 in KERALA --Patna 64,000 --Calicut 41,000 --Ranchi 64,500 --Cochin 42,000 --Tatanagar 69,000 --Kannur 40,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 33,500 --Trivandrum 45,000 --Karnal 34,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 33,800 --Bhopal 29,500 --Sirsa -- --Indore 28,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 31,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,000 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,000 --Ajmer 15,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 36,000 --Jaipur 26,000 --Mangalore 41,500 --Kota 25,500 --Mysore 43,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 32,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 47,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 34,000 --Jalgaon 20,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 28,000 --Kanpur 38,000 --Nagpur 35,500 --Lucknow 42,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 39,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 54,000 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,500 --Calcutta 64,000 --Sangli 28,500 --Raniganj 62,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 64,500 --Amritsar 34,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 47,500 --Chandigarh 33,500 --Madras 48,000 --Jalandhar 34,300 --Salem 45,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 35,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12