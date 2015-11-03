Rajkot, Nov.03(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 30,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 70,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 71,000 --Hyderabad 33,000 --Tinsukhia 71,500 --Nizamabad 33,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 37,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 57,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,000 in KERALA --Patna 59,500 --Calicut 38,500 --Ranchi 60,000 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 64,000 --Kannur 38,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 31,000 --Trivandrum 42,000 --Karnal 31,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 31,250 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 37,500 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 39,000 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,000 --Ajmer 15,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 33,000 --Jaipur 25,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 25,000 --Mysore 42,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 30,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 43,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 31,000 --Jalgaon 20,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 29,000 --Kanpur 34,000 --Nagpur 36,000 --Lucknow 40,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 36,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 45,500 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 27,000 --Calcutta 64,000 --Sangli 29,500 --Raniganj 62,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 64,500 --Amritsar 31,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 44,000 --Chandigarh 31,000 --Madras 44,500 --Jalandhar 31,750 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 32,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks