Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Nov.03(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 30,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 70,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 71,000 --Hyderabad 33,000 --Tinsukhia 71,500 --Nizamabad 33,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 37,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 57,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,000 in KERALA --Patna 59,500 --Calicut 38,500 --Ranchi 60,000 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 64,000 --Kannur 38,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 31,000 --Trivandrum 42,000 --Karnal 31,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 31,250 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 37,500 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 39,000 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,000 --Ajmer 15,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 33,000 --Jaipur 25,500 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 25,000 --Mysore 42,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 30,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 43,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 31,000 --Jalgaon 20,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 29,000 --Kanpur 34,000 --Nagpur 36,000 --Lucknow 40,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 36,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 45,500 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 27,000 --Calcutta 64,000 --Sangli 29,500 --Raniganj 62,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 64,500 --Amritsar 31,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 44,000 --Chandigarh 31,000 --Madras 44,500 --Jalandhar 31,750 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 32,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12