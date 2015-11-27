Rajkot, Nov.27(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 29,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 71,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 72,500 --Hyderabad 33,500 --Tinsukhia 73,000 --Nizamabad 34,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 36,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 40,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 58,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,500 in KERALA --Patna 61,000 --Calicut 37,500 --Ranchi 62,000 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 65,000 --Kannur 37,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 31,250 --Trivandrum 42,000 --Karnal 32,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 31,500 --Bhopal 30,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 24,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 37,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 39,000 --Bangalore 42,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 40,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 39,500 --Ajmer 15,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 26,000 --Mangalore 42,500 --Kota 25,500 --Mysore 44,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 29,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 43,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 32,000 --Jalgaon 20,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 29,000 --Kanpur 34,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 39,500 --Nanded -- --Meerut 36,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 46,000 --Pune 24,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 27,000 --Calcutta 63,000 --Sangli 29,500 --Raniganj 61,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 63,500 --Amritsar 32,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 44,000 --Chandigarh 31,500 --Madras 44,500 --Jalandhar 32,250 --Salem 42,500 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 33,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks