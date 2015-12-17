Rajkot, Dec.17(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 71,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 72,500 --Hyderabad 28,500 --Tinsukhia 73,000 --Nizamabad 29,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 32,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 34,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 58,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,500 in KERALA --Patna 61,500 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 62,000 --Cochin 39,000 --Tatanagar 64,000 --Kannur 37,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 30,000 --Trivandrum 40,500 --Karnal 30,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 30,250 --Bhopal 25,500 --Sirsa -- --Indore 22,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 35,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,000 --Bangalore 38,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 13,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 22,500 --Mangalore 39,000 --Kota 22,000 --Mysore 39,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 41,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 18,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 18,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,500 --Kanpur 35,000 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 40,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 36,500 --Nashik 13,500 --Varanasi 44,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 64,500 --Sangli 27,000 --Raniganj 62,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 65,000 --Amritsar 30,750 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 30,000 --Madras 45,500 --Jalandhar 31,000 --Salem 44,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 31,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks