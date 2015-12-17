Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Dec.17(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 71,500 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 72,500 --Hyderabad 28,500 --Tinsukhia 73,000 --Nizamabad 29,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 32,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 34,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 58,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,500 in KERALA --Patna 61,500 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 62,000 --Cochin 39,000 --Tatanagar 64,000 --Kannur 37,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 30,000 --Trivandrum 40,500 --Karnal 30,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 30,250 --Bhopal 25,500 --Sirsa -- --Indore 22,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 35,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 38,000 --Bangalore 38,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 13,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 22,500 --Mangalore 39,000 --Kota 22,000 --Mysore 39,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 41,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 18,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 18,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,500 --Kanpur 35,000 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 40,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 36,500 --Nashik 13,500 --Varanasi 44,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 64,500 --Sangli 27,000 --Raniganj 62,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 65,000 --Amritsar 30,750 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 30,000 --Madras 45,500 --Jalandhar 31,000 --Salem 44,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 31,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12